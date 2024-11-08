Smiths News Sees Major Shareholder Change

Smiths News PLC (GB:SNWS) has released an update.

Smiths News PLC has disclosed a significant change in its shareholder structure, with the FORUM Family Office Value Fund now holding 8.92% of the company’s voting rights. This shift indicates a notable investment move by the Luxembourg-based fund, highlighting increasing interest in Smiths News as a potential growth opportunity.

