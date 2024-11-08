News & Insights

Stocks

Smiths News Sees Major Shareholder Change

November 08, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smiths News PLC (GB:SNWS) has released an update.

Smiths News PLC has disclosed a significant change in its shareholder structure, with the FORUM Family Office Value Fund now holding 8.92% of the company’s voting rights. This shift indicates a notable investment move by the Luxembourg-based fund, highlighting increasing interest in Smiths News as a potential growth opportunity.

For further insights into GB:SNWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.