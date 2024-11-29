Smiths News PLC Executives’ Share Dealings Unveiled

Smiths News PLC (GB:SNWS) has released an update.

Smiths News PLC has announced the exercise and sale of shares as part of its Deferred Bonus Plan, involving key executives Jonathan Bunting and Paul Baker. Both executives sold a portion of their shares to cover tax liabilities, retaining a net balance of shares, highlighting ongoing strategic financial management within the company. These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange, adding to the interest of investors monitoring executive share dealings.

