Smiths News PLC Engages Investors in MelloMonday Event

November 08, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Smiths News PLC (GB:SNWS) has released an update.

Smiths News PLC, the UK’s largest news wholesaler, invites investors to join their upcoming presentation on MelloMonday via Zoom. CEO Jon Bunting and CFO Paul Baker will discuss the company’s performance and future plans, providing shareholders an opportunity to engage and ask questions. This event highlights Smiths News’ commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

