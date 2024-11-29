News & Insights

Smiths News PLC CFO Engages in Share Transactions

November 29, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Smiths News PLC (GB:SNWS) has released an update.

Smiths News PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Paul Baker, exercised long-term incentive shares and sold a portion to cover tax liabilities. The transactions involved 566,312 shares from the incentive plan and a subsequent sale of 319,586 shares. This activity highlights executive share dealings and their financial implications within the company.

