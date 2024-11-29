News & Insights

Smiths News PLC Awards Deferred Bonus Options

November 29, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Smiths News PLC (GB:SNWS) has released an update.

Smiths News PLC has announced the grant of nil-cost options to top executives under its Deferred Bonus Plan for 2024. CEO Jonathan Bunting received 307,568 options, while CFO Paul Baker was awarded 210,423 options, both exercisable after two years. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain its key management personnel.

