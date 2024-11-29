Smiths News PLC Awards Deferred Bonus Options

Smiths News PLC (GB:SNWS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Smiths News PLC has announced the grant of nil-cost options to top executives under its Deferred Bonus Plan for 2024. CEO Jonathan Bunting received 307,568 options, while CFO Paul Baker was awarded 210,423 options, both exercisable after two years. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain its key management personnel.

For further insights into GB:SNWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.