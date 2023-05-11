Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 61.20

The average one-year price target for Smiths News (LON:SNWS) has been revised to 61.20 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 51.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from the latest reported closing price of 50.40 / share.

Smiths News Maintains 8.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 236K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 53K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 46.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNWS by 134.33% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

