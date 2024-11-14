News & Insights

Smiths News CEO Exercises and Sells Shares

November 14, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Smiths News PLC (GB:SNWS) has released an update.

Smiths News PLC’s CEO, Jonathan Bunting, has exercised 869,299 shares under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and sold 490,569 shares to cover tax liabilities. This transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, highlights the executive’s strategic moves in managing personal stockholdings amidst the company’s financial activities. Such maneuvers often pique investor interest in the company’s stock performance and executive confidence.

