Smiths halts medical unit split to focus on ventilator production

March 31 (Reuters) - UK's Smiths Group SMIN.L said on Tuesday the separation of its medical unit will be delayed, as it focuses on making and delivering ventilators to hospitals tackling the shortage of life-saving equipment as the coronavirus spreads.

The company also cancelled its dividend payment and said it was looking at cutting costs, bracing for a drop in overall global demand for its range of products in other areas.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

