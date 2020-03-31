Smiths halts medical unit split to focus on ventilator production

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

UK's Smiths Group said on Tuesday the separation of its medical unit will be delayed, as it focuses on making and delivering ventilators to hospitals tackling the shortage of life-saving equipment as the coronavirus spreads.

The company also cancelled its dividend payment and said it was looking at cutting costs, bracing for a drop in overall global demand for its range of products in other areas.

