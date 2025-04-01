Is Smiths Group (SMGZY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Smiths Group PLC (SMGZY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Smiths Group PLC is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Smiths Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMGZY's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SMGZY has gained about 18.7% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 1%. This shows that Smiths Group PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (SMSMY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.7%.

The consensus estimate for Sims Metal Management Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 20% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Smiths Group PLC belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 133 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.8% so far this year, so SMGZY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Sims Metal Management Ltd. belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #178. The industry has moved +8.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Smiths Group PLC and Sims Metal Management Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Smiths Group PLC (SMGZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (SMSMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.