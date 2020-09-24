SMIN

Smiths Group plans job cuts after annual profit falls

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Smiths Group reported a 26% fall in annual operating profit on Thursday due to higher costs and a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the British engineering firm also said it would cut jobs as part of its restructuring plan.

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Smiths Group SMIN.L reported a 26% fall in annual operating profit on Thursday due to higher costs and a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the British engineering firm also said it would cut jobs as part of its restructuring plan.

The company, whose baggage screening kit and explosive detectors are a common sight in airports, said operating profit from continuing operations for the year ended July 31 fell to 241 million pounds ($305.97 million) from 326 million pounds a year earlier. Group revenue inched 2% higher.

Smiths, which did not specify how many employees it plans to lay off, also proposed an annual dividend of 35 pence per share after delaying its interim payout in March.

($1 = 0.7876 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMIN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More