Smiths Group plans job cuts after annual profit falls

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Smiths Group SMIN.L reported a 26% fall in annual operating profit on Thursday due to higher costs and a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the British engineering firm also said it would cut jobs as part of its restructuring plan.

The company, whose baggage screening kit and explosive detectors are a common sight in airports, said operating profit from continuing operations for the year ended July 31 fell to 241 million pounds ($305.97 million) from 326 million pounds a year earlier. Group revenue inched 2% higher.

Smiths, which did not specify how many employees it plans to lay off, also proposed an annual dividend of 35 pence per share after delaying its interim payout in March.

($1 = 0.7876 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

