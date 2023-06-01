Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 1,929.33

The average one-year price target for Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN) has been revised to 1,929.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 1,836.51 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,666.50 to a high of 2,352.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.13% from the latest reported closing price of 1,606.00 / share.

Smiths Group Maintains 2.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smiths Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMIN is 0.20%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 72,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 18,151K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 6,011K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,971K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMIN by 3.04% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 4,930K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,681K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,830K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMIN by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,259K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,721K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMIN by 7.88% over the last quarter.

