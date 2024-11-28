Smiths Group initiated with a Buy at Citi

Citi initiated coverage of Smiths Group (SMGZY) with a Buy rating and 2,400 GBp price target The firm says the company has the greatest re-rating potential in European industrials , with new productivity initiatives set to support margin upside through fiscal 2027.
