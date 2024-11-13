News & Insights

Stocks

Smiths Group Expands Share Buyback Programme

November 13, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smiths Group plc (GB:SMIN) has released an update.

Smiths Group plc has announced an increase in its share buyback programme from £100 million to £150 million, with the second tranche of up to £100 million commencing on November 14, 2024. This move aims to reduce the company’s share capital by repurchasing and canceling ordinary shares. The programme is set to be managed by J.P. Morgan Securities plc and completed by the end of FY25.

For further insights into GB:SMIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.