Smiths Group Executes Share Buyback on LSE

Smiths Group plc (GB:SMIN) has released an update.

Smiths Group plc has repurchased and plans to cancel over 147,000 of its ordinary shares, with transactions executed on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 1,680 to 1,710 pence per share. This strategic move is part of their ongoing efforts to manage capital efficiently and enhance shareholder value.

