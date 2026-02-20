Smiths Group Enters Into SPA With CVC Capital Partners For Sale Of Smiths Detection

(RTTNews) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) has entered into a binding share purchase agreement for the sale of Smiths Detection to CVC Capital Partners (CVC.AS). The deal values Smiths Detection at an enterprise value of 2.0 billion pounds. At completion, Smiths is expected to receive approximately 1.85 billion pounds in net cash proceeds.

Smiths announced on 3 December 2025 that it had entered into a put option deed with CVC. Smiths has exercised the Put Option and has now entered into the SPA with CVC for the sale of Smiths Detection.

Shares of Smiths Group are currently trading at 2,692.90 pence, up 1.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.