News & Insights

Stocks

Smiths Group Enhances Leadership with New Appointment

December 06, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smiths Group plc (GB:SMIN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Smiths Group PLC has announced the appointment of Alister Cowan as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee member at Pembina Pipeline Corporation. This move highlights Smiths’ strategic positioning in global markets, attracting experienced leadership to bolster its governance. Investors may find this appointment indicative of the company’s commitment to robust financial oversight.

For further insights into GB:SMIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.