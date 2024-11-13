Smiths Group Director Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

Smiths Group plc (GB:SMIN) has released an update.
Smiths Group plc saw a notable transaction as Non-Executive Director Mark Seligman purchased 4,000 ordinary shares at £17.2646 each. This move, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a significant investment by a key insider in the company. Such insider buying often signals confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it of interest to stock market watchers.
