Smiths Group Boosts Growth Outlook Amid Strong Q1

November 13, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Smiths Group plc (GB:SMIN) has released an update.

Smiths Group has reported an impressive first quarter for FY2025, marked by a significant 15.8% organic revenue growth driven by strong performances across its businesses, including Smiths Detection and John Crane. The company has upgraded its full-year growth and margin guidance and resumed an expanded share buyback program, reflecting a solid financial position. This positive momentum is further supported by a strong order book and strategic initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency.

