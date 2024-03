March 26 (Reuters) - British engineering company Smiths Group SMIN.L named insider Roland Carter as its new chief executive officer on Tuesday, succeeding Paul Keel who will step down with immediate effect to pursue another role as top boss of a U.S. public company.

