Smith+Nephew's (SNN) PICO sNPWT Study Outcome Encouraging

Smith+Nephew SNN recently announced favorable study outcome of a new publication evaluating its PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) indicated for use in closed surgical incisions. The study shows that the use of PICO sNPWT reduces the chances of surgical site complications.

This development highlights the company’s commitment toward strengthening its Global Sports Medicine business segment.

PICO sNPWT at a Glance

PICO snPWT is completely portable, which includes the AIRLOCK technology for consistent delivery of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy. This device is effective in the treatment of surgical, chronic and acute wounds.

Study Outcomes

The methodical review and meta-analysis include 29 studies based on the outcomes of 5,614 patients. It shows significant benefits for patients across different surgical specialties, including orthopaedic, obstetric, cardiothoracic, colorectal, vascular and breast surgery, from a wide geographical distribution by using PICO sNPWT on closed surgical incisions.

The study highlighted PICO sNPWT reduces the probability of surgical site infections (SSIs) by 63%, the chances of seroma by 77% and of dehiscence by 30%.

The new meta-analysis adds significant evidence supporting PICO therapy for prevention of post-operative surgical site complications and also provides significant insights for effective clinical management for prevention of SSIs.

Notably, PICO sNPWT has a strong evidence base with almost 137 published papers, which include medical technology guidance from the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), supporting the adoption of PICO sNPWT as it provides better outcomes along with cost effectiveness compared to standard care by helping to prevent SSCs in high-risk patients.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global negative pressure wound therapy market was valued at $2,113.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,724.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing spending on chronic and surgical wounds, government initiatives to prevent SSIs, and high rate of cesarean sections in elderly mothers leading to increasing post-operative use of NPWT devices are driving the market.

Recent Developments

This month, Smith+Nephew collaborated with Hall of Fame Health to utilize the company’s digital health portfolio for former National Football League players seeking joint replacement through a quality care network. The partnership is intended to supplement other health care options for ex-players, such as those available through the National Football League and its Player Care Foundation, which assists NFL retirees.

Earlier this month, Smith+Nephew announced the acquisition of the Extremity Orthopedics business of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for $240 million. The buyout will strengthen Smith+Nephew’s extremities business by adding a combination of a focused sales channel, complementary shoulder replacement and upper and lower extremities portfolio, and a new product pipeline.

Price Performance

Over the past three months, shares of the company have gained 22.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.