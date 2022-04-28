US Markets

Smith+Nephew tops quarterly expectations as elective surgeries pick up

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Medical products maker Smith+Nephew on Thursday beat analysts' expectations for first-quarter sales, helped by an easing of supply chain constraints and a revival in elective surgeries that were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The London-listed company's revenue rose 5.9% to $1.31 billion on an underlying basis in the period ended April 2, above analysts' expectation of a 2.8% rise to $1.27 billion at the median.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

