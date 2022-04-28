Smith+Nephew tops estimates as elective surgeries pick up

Adds details on earnings, context, executive comment

April 28 (Reuters) - Smith+Nephew SN.L beat analysts' expectations for first-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by robust demand for the British company's medical products and a rebound in elective surgeries that were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health crisis had forced hospitals worldwide to delay elective surgeries to accommodate COVID-19 patients, curtailing demand for the company's joint replacements, while supply chain issues also lingered amid the spread of the Omicron variant and its sub-variants.

However, the London-listed firm's revenue rose 5.9% to $1.31 billion on an underlying basis in the period ended April 2, above analysts' expectation of a 2.8% rise to $1.27 billion at the median as some of its markets recovered from the pandemic.

"Our Q1 performance puts us on track to deliver our guidance for this year," newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Deepak Nath said in a statement. "2022 marks an important stepping-stone in our Strategy for growth."

Founded in 1856, Smith+Nephew makes orthopaedic implants and prosthetics, along with wound dressings and other surgical technologies, which recorded strong performance in the quarter.

The company has been improving its internal networks and moving logistics to a third-party provider to address supply snags, while targeting 2022 underlying revenue growth of 4%-5%.

