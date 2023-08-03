News & Insights

Smith+Nephew raises annual revenue outlook

August 03, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith+Nephew SN.L raised its annual underlying revenue growth outlook on Thursday, supported by outperformance in its core sports medicine and advanced wound management businesses.

Smith+Nephew, which makes orthopaedic implants and prosthetics, wound dressings, and other surgical technologies, now expects full-year underlying revenue growth of 6%-7%, compared with the previous forecast range of 5%-6%.

The London-listed company, which kept its profit outlook unchanged, reported a 5% fall in trading profit to $417 million for the six months to July 1, missing market expectations, on higher marketing costs and input inflation.

Analysts, on average, had expected half-yearly trading profit of $442 million, according to a company-compiled list.

Revenue in the second quarter and half-year were ahead of analyst estimates.

Smith+Nephew also announced that its Chief Financial Officer Anne-Françoise Nesmes will step down from her role in the second quarter of 2024.

