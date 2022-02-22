Smith+Nephew names new CEO, narrowly misses on annual profit

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Smith+Nephew SN.L named Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE executive Deepak Nath as its new boss on Tuesday after the medical products maker narrowly missed analysts' estimate for annual profit, weighed down by supply issues and the pandemic.

Revenue rose 14.3% to $5.21 billion in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, while trading profit jumped 37% to $936 million, the British company said.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $945 million on sales of $5.22 billion, a company-supplied consensus showed.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

