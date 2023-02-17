Smith+Nephew names former Serco Group CEO Rupert Soames as chair designate

Feb 17 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith+Nephew SN.L named Rupert Soames as its new chairman designate, succeeding Roberto Quarta who is set to retire from his role this year.

Soames, grandson of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, was former chief executive officer at British outsourcing company Serco Group SRP.L until September.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.