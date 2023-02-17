Smith+Nephew names ex-Serco Group CEO Rupert Soames as chair designate

Adds details on Soames' appointment

Feb 17 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith+Nephew SN.L named Rupert Soames as its new chairman designate, succeeding Roberto Quarta who is set to retire from his role this year.

Soames, grandson of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, was former chief executive officer at British outsourcing company Serco Group SRP.L until September.

Soames will be appointed as an independent non-executive director at the company's annual general meeting on April 26 and will succeed as chair from Sept. 15, Smith+Nephew said in a statement.

His appointment as independent non-executive director is subject to shareholder approval, it added.

Quarta will continue as chair to ensure a smooth transition, and will put himself forward for re-election as a non-executive director.

