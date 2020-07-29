Smith+Nephew misses on profit as hospitals focus on critical care

July 29 (Reuters) - Medical products maker Smith+Nephew SN.L on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected first-half profit as patients and hospitals delayed elective surgeries to replace hip and knee joints during the coronavirus crisis to focus on critical care instead.

Trading profit in the six months ended June 27 fell to $172 million from $532 million last year, while sales slumped 18.7% on an underlying basis, the British company said.

Analysts were expecting a first-half profit of $225 million on average, according to a company-compiled consensus of nine analysts.

HCA Healthcare posts surprise profit as elective surgery demand improveshttps://reut.rs/3hIknxQ

U.S. hospitals, patients cancel elective surgery as coronavirus spreadshttps://reut.rs/2CTbGlH

FACTBOX-Global surge in coronavirus cases raise fears about second wavehttps://reut.rs/2CWzvZV

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirushttps://tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw

GRAPHIC-World-focused COVID-19 tracker with country-by-country breakdownhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2WZPuOh

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.