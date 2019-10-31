Smith+Nephew lifts full-year revenue growth forecast again

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Artificial hip and knee maker Smith+Nephew SN.L on Thursday raised its full-year underlying revenue growth forecast for the third time this year, less than two weeks after appointing a new top boss.

The company expects underlying revenue growth to be in the range of 3.5% to 4.5%, up from prior forecast of 3% to 4% issued in July.

