Smith+Nephew Launches LYNX COBLATION Wand for ENT Airway Surgery

Smith+Nephew SNN recently announced the commercial launch of the LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand, a multipurpose surgical device designed specifically for ENT surgeons performing airway procedures. Developed with insights from laryngologists, the wand combines fine tissue dissection and rapid mass debulking in a single instrument, enabling surgeons to treat anatomy from the supraglottis to the trachea while operating at low temperatures.

Per management, early feedback from surgeons using the LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand has been encouraging. The product was developed based on feedback from ENT surgeons to address an unmet need for a versatile, single-device solution that streamlines airway procedures.

Dr. Priya Krishna, professor at Loma Linda University Health System, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, noted that the LYNX Wand provides efficient tissue removal, while its extended length enhances versatility.

Likely Trend of SNN Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of SNN gained 3.3% at yesterday’s close. Year to date, shares of the company have lost 6.1% compared with the industry’s 23.7% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 10.9% in the same timeframe.

Smith+Nephew is likely to benefit from the launch of the LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand as it expands the company’s ENT portfolio with a versatile solution for airway procedures. The launch shows Smith+Nephew’s commitment to innovation in ENT surgery by introducing a device that combines multiple surgical functions into a single platform. As surgeons seek technologies that improve procedural efficiency, the LYNX Wand could support broader clinical adoption and contribute to the company’s growth in the ENT market.

SNN currently has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion.



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More on the LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand

The LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand is the latest addition to Smith+Nephew’s COBLATION technology portfolio. COBLATION is an ENT Technology backed by more than two decades of clinical use and over 240 peer-reviewed publications. Prior to this launch, the company offered the PROCISE LW and PROCISE MLW Laryngeal Wands for bulky lesion removal and precise treatment of laryngeal lesions.

Building on these capabilities, the LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand combines fine dissection, rapid tissue debulking and integrated hemostasis in a single instrument. The device leverages COBLATION technology for precise soft-tissue ablation, resection, coagulation and hemostasis while operating at lower temperatures than conventional electrocautery or CO 2 /KTP laser systems, helping reduce the risk of airway fire.

The device offers several features to improve surgical performance, including a 25 cm working length for enhanced anatomical reach, a malleable shaft that adapts to varying patient anatomies and the ability to perform radial incisions across a full 360 degrees. Surgeons can also choose from three ablation settings to balance rapid tissue debulking with precise lesion creation. Its self-clearing mechanism helps prevent clogging during procedures, supporting an uninterrupted surgical workflow.

The LYNX COBLATION Laryngeal Wand received FDA 510(k) clearance in March 2026, marking an important regulatory milestone ahead of its commercial launch and further expanding Smith+Nephew’s portfolio of advanced ENT surgical solutions.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the ENT devices market is valued at $28.17 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% through 2034.

Factors like therising geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of ENT-related disorders and the expanding penetration of minimally invasive ENT procedures are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Smith+Nephew recently announced the U.S. launch of its next-generation LEAF Patient Monitoring System, a data-driven pressure injury prevention platform designed to help healthcare providers reduce hospital-acquired pressure injuries. The system uses a wearable sensor to monitor patient mobility and deliver real-time turn status updates, supporting improved workflow efficiency, patient repositioning and adherence to care protocols.

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. Price

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SNN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SNN has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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