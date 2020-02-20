Smith+Nephew forecasts 2020 growth, cautious on coronavirus outbreak

Adds details on emerging markets, CEO comment

Feb 20 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith+Nephew SN.L on Thursday forecast another year of revenue growth after the company topped annual sales expectations for 2019, helped by higher demand from emerging markets and growth in its sports medicine unit.

The company — whose 2019 revenue rose 4.8% to $5.14 billion — said its outlook for underlying growth of 3.5% to 4.5% in 2020 assumes that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China would normalize early in the second quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting 2019 sales of $5.12 billion and underlying growth of 4.1%, according to a company-compiled consensus of 15 analysts. (https://bit.ly/2HFheza)

Emerging markets, including China, have been a growth driver for the company as patient populations grow and medical expertise in the region improves, making up for slowing growth in mature markets.

China accounted for 7% of overall revenue in 2019, the company said.

Smith+Nephew, one of the main global players in orthopaedic implants and prosthetics as well as a raft of dressings and other complex technologies for surgeons, said underlying sales growth from emerging markets was 16.1%, while its sports medicine & ENT unit revenue grew 7%.

"The improved underlying revenue growth ... has propelled group sales above $5 billion for the first time in Smith+Nephew's history," new Chief Executive Officer Roland Diggelmann said.

