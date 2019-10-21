Smith+Nephew CEO to step down, ex-Roche Diagnostics chief to take over

Uday Sampath Reuters
Artificial hip and knee maker Smith+Nephew Plc said on Monday Namal Nawana would step down as chief executive officer, after just 17 months on the job, while former Roche Diagnostics head Roland Diggelmann would be succeeding him.

In his short time at the helm of the British firm, Nawana, former head of U.S. diagnostics company Alere, overhauled its leadership team and sharpened the company's focus on product divisions to boost development.

In May, Smith+Nephew raised its full-year revenue forecast after reporting a better-than-expected first-half profit, boosted by higher demand and growth in emerging markets.

Diggelmann, who has over 20 years of experience in the orthopaedics and diagnostics sectors, has been serving as a non-executive director on Smith+Nephew's board since March 2018.

Nawana will also step down from Smith+Nephew's board at the end of this month to take on opportunities outside the United Kingdom, the company said. https://reut.rs/2PbqAHw

