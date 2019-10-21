Smith+Nephew CEO Namal Nawana to step down

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Artificial hip and knee maker Smith+Nephew SN.L, SNN.N said on Monday Namal Nawana will step down as chief executive officer at the end of this month, and will be replaced by former Roche Diagnostics head Roland Diggelmann.

Nawana will also step down from Smith+Nephew's board to take on opportunities outside the United Kingdom, the company said. (https://reut.rs/2PbqAHw)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

