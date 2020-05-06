Smith+Nephew April sales halve as patients push back elective surgeries

May 6 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith+Nephew SN.L said on Wednesday sales in April nearly halved as more patients postponed elective surgeries, such as hip replacements, due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

The company said revenue in the three months ended March 28 fell 7.6% to $1.13 billion on an underlying basis and April sales slumped 47%. (https://reut.rs/3frFu7e)

Analysts on average were expecting first-quarter sales of $1.12 billion, down 8.1% on an underlying basis, according to a company-compiled consensus of 8 analysts.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

