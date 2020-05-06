US Markets

Smith+Nephew April sales halve as patients push back elective surgeries

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

British medical products maker Smith+Nephew said on Wednesday sales in April nearly halved as more patients postponed elective surgeries, such as hip replacements, due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

May 6 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith+Nephew SN.L said on Wednesday sales in April nearly halved as more patients postponed elective surgeries, such as hip replacements, due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

The company said revenue in the three months ended March 28 fell 7.6% to $1.13 billion on an underlying basis and April sales slumped 47%. (https://reut.rs/3frFu7e)

Analysts on average were expecting first-quarter sales of $1.12 billion, down 8.1% on an underlying basis, according to a company-compiled consensus of 8 analysts.

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirushttps://tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw

GRAPHIC - Global spread of the coronavirushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3alRuz7

GRAPHIC- World-focused COVI-19 tracker with country-by-country breakdownhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2WZPuOh

GRAPHIC - Coronavirus: knowns and unknownshttps://reut.rs/2UHIgvz

FACTBOX- Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.52 million, death toll nears 247,000

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spread of the coronavirus around world

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular