Smith+Nephew Appoints Rupert Soames To Succeed Roberto Quarta As Chair, Effective Sept. 15

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN) announced Friday that Rupert Soames OBE will succeed Roberto Quarta as Chair, with effect from September 15.

Soames will be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director at the company's Annual General Meeting on April 26, subject to shareholder approval.

On joining the Board, Soames will be appointed to the Nomination & Governance Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Quarta, who has reached the end of his tenure, will retire as Chair and Non-Executive Director in 2023. Quarta has agreed to continue as Chair to ensure a smooth transition and will put himself forward for re-election as a Non-Executive Director on April 26 on this basis.

Soames most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Serco Group plc, an outsourced services provider, between 2014 and 2022. Previously, he was Chief Executive of Aggreko plc, and also served as a Non-Executive Independent Director at both DS Smith and Electrocomponents plc.

