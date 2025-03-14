News & Insights

Markets
SFD

Smithfield Resumes Pork Exports To Canada After Temporary Suspension

March 14, 2025 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Smithfield Foods (SFD) a company specializing in packaged meats and fresh pork, Friday announced that it has resumed pork exports to Canada from its Tar Heel, North Carolina facility.

The shipments were temporarily halted last week due to issues with a limited number of offal products. The company expressed gratitude to the USDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for resolving the matter swiftly.

SFD id currently trading at $1910, up $0.12 or 0.66 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SFD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.