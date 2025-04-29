Smithfield Foods Reveals Increase In Q1 Income

Markets
(RTTNews) - Smithfield Foods (SFD) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Smithfield Foods reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $3.771 billion from $3.444 billion last year.

Smithfield Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $224 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $3.771 Bln vs. $3.444 Bln last year.

