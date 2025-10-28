Smithfield Foods Reports Fall In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Smithfield Foods (SFD) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $248 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $291 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Smithfield Foods reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $3.747 billion from $3.334 billion last year.

Smithfield Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $248 Mln. vs. $291 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $3.747 Bln vs. $3.334 Bln last year.

