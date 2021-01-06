US Markets

Smithfield Foods prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to U.S. employees

Tom Polansek Reuters
Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork processor, said on Wednesday it has medical capabilities at U.S. facilities and is actively preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to employees.

Meatpacking workers were among the groups hit hardest by the new coronavirus last year, as U.S. slaughterhouses became hot spots for outbreaks.

Smithfield said all of its employees will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

