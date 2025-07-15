Smithfield Foods, Inc. to Release Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on August 12, 2025

Smithfield Foods will announce Q2 fiscal 2025 results on August 12, 2025, followed by a conference call.



$SFD Insider Trading Activity

$SFD insiders have traded $SFD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP LTD/ADR WH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,550,415 shares for an estimated $311,008,300 .

. LONG WAN purchased 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $64,000,000

CHARLES SHANE SMITH (President & CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $600,000

HANK SHENGHUA HE purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $340,000

KELLER D. WATTS (Chief Business Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 11,024 shares for an estimated $236,013 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK L. HALL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $200,000

STEVEN FRANCE (President, Packaged Meats) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $150,000

DOUG SUTTON (Chief Manufacturing Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

DONOVAN OWENS (President, U.S. Fresh Pork) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

TENNILLE J. CHECKOVICH (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $40,000

KRAIG A. WESTERBEEK (President, Hog Production) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

$SFD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

$SFD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SFD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SFD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Peter Galbo from B of A Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025

SMITHFIELD, Va., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 will be released before market open on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online at investors.smithfieldfoods.com.





A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at investors.smithfieldfoods.com and by dialing 877-344-7529 (international callers please dial 412-317-0088). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 9318100. The replay will be available until August 19, 2025.







About Smithfield Foods







Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.







Investor Contact:







Julie MacMedan





Email:



ir@smithfield.com









Media Contact:







Ray Atkinson





Email:



ratkinson@smithfield.com







Cell: 757.576.1383



