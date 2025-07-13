SMITHFIELD FOODS Earnings Preview: Recent $SFD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SMITHFIELD FOODS ($SFD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,666,376,760 and earnings of $0.56 per share.

SMITHFIELD FOODS Insider Trading Activity

SMITHFIELD FOODS insiders have traded $SFD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP LTD/ADR WH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,550,415 shares for an estimated $311,008,300 .

. LONG WAN purchased 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $64,000,000

CHARLES SHANE SMITH (President & CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $600,000

HANK SHENGHUA HE purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $340,000

KELLER D. WATTS (Chief Business Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 11,024 shares for an estimated $236,013 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK L. HALL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $200,000

STEVEN FRANCE (President, Packaged Meats) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $150,000

DOUG SUTTON (Chief Manufacturing Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

DONOVAN OWENS (President, U.S. Fresh Pork) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

TENNILLE J. CHECKOVICH (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $40,000

KRAIG A. WESTERBEEK (President, Hog Production) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

SMITHFIELD FOODS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

SMITHFIELD FOODS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SFD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SFD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Peter Galbo from B of A Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025

