SMITHFIELD FOODS Earnings Preview: Recent $SFD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SMITHFIELD FOODS ($SFD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,666,376,760 and earnings of $0.56 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SFD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SMITHFIELD FOODS Insider Trading Activity
SMITHFIELD FOODS insiders have traded $SFD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROUP LTD/ADR WH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,550,415 shares for an estimated $311,008,300.
- LONG WAN purchased 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $64,000,000
- CHARLES SHANE SMITH (President & CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $600,000
- HANK SHENGHUA HE purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $340,000
- KELLER D. WATTS (Chief Business Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 11,024 shares for an estimated $236,013 and 0 sales.
- MARK L. HALL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $200,000
- STEVEN FRANCE (President, Packaged Meats) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $150,000
- DOUG SUTTON (Chief Manufacturing Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- DONOVAN OWENS (President, U.S. Fresh Pork) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- TENNILLE J. CHECKOVICH (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $40,000
- KRAIG A. WESTERBEEK (President, Hog Production) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $20,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SMITHFIELD FOODS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SMITHFIELD FOODS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SFD forecast page.
SMITHFIELD FOODS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SFD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SFD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025
- Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 02/24/2025
- Peter Galbo from B of A Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025
- Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 02/24/2025
- Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.