Stocks
SWBI

Smith & Wesson’s Q4 Results Beat Estimates

Contributor
Pathikrit Bose TipRanks
Published

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, driven by significant growth in net sales.

The company reported quarterly net sales of $322.9 million, growing 67.3% from the prior year. Moreover, it surpassed the consensus estimate of $259.8 million.

The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.71, which compares favorably to $0.50 from the prior year. Furthermore, it topped the consensus estimate of $1.02 per share.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, a hike of 60%. The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021. The company’s annual dividend of $0.32 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 1.6%, based on Thursday’s closing price of $20.97.

Mark Smith, CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands, said, "The results of the past year, in spite of the unthinkable challenges that we faced as a nation and as a company, are a tremendous testament to the resolve of our dedicated employees, the power of the Smith & Wesson brand, and the strength of the partnerships we have with our customers. Our employees more than doubled the prior year sales, passed a milestone of $1 billion in revenue, and by every financial and operating metric, have delivered the most successful year in the 169 year history of the company. But most importantly, we have set a rock solid foundation for the long term success of the company, with astounding market share growth. During the past fiscal year, the US firearms market experienced record growth of 42%, meanwhile shipments from Smith & Wesson far surpassed the industry, growing by 70%. Strong consumer preference for our products combined with our ability to rapidly react to the increased demand has placed us in a clear leadership position as we enter into our first full fiscal year as a standalone pure-play firearms company." (See Smith & Wesson Brands stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the results, Cowen analyst Cai Rumohr reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $30.50. This implies 33% upside potential from current price levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 1 Buy and 1 Hold. The SWBI average analyst price target of $25.25 implies approximately 9% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Smith & Wesson Brands scores a 9 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Shares have gained about 38.5% over the past year.

Related News:
BlackRock to Snap Up Baringa Partners’ Climate Change Scenario Model
Bentley Systems Snaps Up SPIDA to Accelerate its Grid Resilience
Clean Energy Reveals Plans to Develop Natural Gas From Dairies; Shares Roar

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWBI

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular