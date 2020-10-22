Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.19, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the firearm maker had gained 6.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.79% in that time.

SWBI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SWBI to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 588.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $225.30 million, up 45.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $819.70 million. These totals would mark changes of +195.12% and +20.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. SWBI is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, SWBI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.72.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

