Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed the most recent trading day at $24.04, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the firearm maker had gained 10.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 1766.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $234.30 million, up 89.46% from the prior-year quarter.

SWBI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $979.30 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +159.76% and +44.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.72% higher. SWBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SWBI has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.72.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.