Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed at $21.22, marking a +1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the firearm maker had lost 2.23% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.59% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

SWBI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SWBI is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $277.9 million, up 11.73% from the year-ago period.

SWBI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $924.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.23% and -16.52%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SWBI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SWBI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.45, so we one might conclude that SWBI is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

