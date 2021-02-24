Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.98, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the firearm maker had gained 3.16% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.19% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 4, 2021. On that day, SWBI is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 530.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $264.7 million, up 58.79% from the prior-year quarter.

SWBI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $961.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +298.78% and +41.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SWBI is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, SWBI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.15, which means SWBI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

