Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed at $16.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

SWBI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SWBI is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 530.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $264.70 million, up 58.79% from the year-ago period.

SWBI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $961.20 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +298.78% and +41.69%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SWBI is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SWBI has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.15 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.03.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

