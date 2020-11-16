Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed at $16.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the firearm maker had lost 4.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SWBI to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 588.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225.30 million, up 45.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $819.70 million, which would represent changes of +195.12% and +20.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SWBI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SWBI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.62.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

