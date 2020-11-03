Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed at $17.58, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.85%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the firearm maker had gained 0.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SWBI to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 588.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225.30 million, up 45.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $819.70 million, which would represent changes of +195.12% and +20.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SWBI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, SWBI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.9, which means SWBI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SWBI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Smith Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.