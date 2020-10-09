Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed at $16.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the firearm maker had lost 2.31% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 588.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225.30 million, up 45.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $819.70 million. These totals would mark changes of +195.12% and +20.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher within the past month. SWBI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note SWBI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.55, so we one might conclude that SWBI is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SWBI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.