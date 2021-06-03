Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed at $21.97, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the firearm maker had gained 12.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 87.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $273.5 million, up 17.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.05% higher. SWBI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note SWBI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.85, so we one might conclude that SWBI is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

